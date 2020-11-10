Upwork Joins Forces with Zoom to Provide Best-in-Class Video Calling in the World’s Largest Work Marketplace

This new collaboration integrates Zoom’s cutting-edge video and voice communication tool into Upwork’s best-in-class work marketplace, providing Upwork customers with a frictionless and secure communications experience. The Zoom integration will enhance the customer experience from start to finish as Upwork customers leverage Zoom to interview candidates, vet opportunities, and communicate on projects that drive their businesses forward while building lasting business relationships.

“People are relying on leading companies like Upwork and Zoom as they navigate a world of work that is increasingly untethered from a company’s physical location. With that, demand for world-class collaboration tools has also risen, and providing Zoom functionality within Upwork’s marketplace as our new video communications tool is the next step to creating an exceptional experience for our customers,” said Mike Paylor, Vice President of Engineering and Product at Upwork. “This new feature will make connecting and collaborating on projects easier than ever before for our customers via our seamless, secure, and trusted communications experience.”

“We are so thrilled to have Upwork providing Zoom to their users. Upwork is on the cutting edge of connecting talent with businesses and we know their users will leverage the best video collaboration platform with Zoom,” said Laura Padilla, Head of Channels and Business Development at Zoom. “We hear all the time from our users about how they are so dependent on Zoom for their personal and professional lives and we are excited to help enable happiness to the Upwork community.”

Abbi Perets, a Top Rated freelancer on the Upwork platform, said “I love using Zoom for client calls. A direct integration makes it simple for me to connect with clients and quickly determine how we can best work together. Eliminating extra steps saves everyone time and makes things easier — and we could all use a bit of ‘easy’ these days.”

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace, connecting millions of businesses with independent talent around the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.

