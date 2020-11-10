Thunderbird Entertainment Group Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

Thunderbird financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes are available to U.S. investors at www.otcmarkets.com . Thunderbird’s common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TBRD.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company will begin trading today on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol THBRF. Thunderbird has upgraded to the OTCQX from the Pink market.

“We are delighted to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, and believe this milestone will provide additional visibility within the investment community for the Thunderbird story, further driving shareholder value," said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Thunderbird’s CEO.

The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade THBRF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service, multiplatform production, distribution, and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird kids and family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird productions. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

