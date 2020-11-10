 

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company will begin trading today on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol THBRF. Thunderbird has upgraded to the OTCQX from the Pink market.

Thunderbird financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes are available to U.S. investors at www.otcmarkets.com. Thunderbird’s common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TBRD.

“We are delighted to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, and believe this milestone will provide additional visibility within the investment community for the Thunderbird story, further driving shareholder value," said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Thunderbird’s CEO.

The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade THBRF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
 Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service, multiplatform production, distribution, and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird kids and family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird productions. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company will begin trading today on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol THBRF. Thunderbird has upgraded to the OTCQX …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Reports on Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results