F5 Introduces Solutions for Cloud-Native 5G Infrastructure Enabling Service Providers to Accelerate Delivery of New Digital Experiences

The move to a cloud-native 5G core represents an architectural shift for service providers that leverages a microservices-based approach and the standard Kubernetes platform. As such, cloud-native 5G core services will need to coexist and interoperate with 3G and 4G signaling protocols, applications, billing systems, policies, and infrastructure.

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced BIG-IP Service Proxy for Kubernetes (SPK) and Carrier-Grade Aspen Mesh, two infrastructure solutions aimed at supporting the deployment and operation of cloud-native 5G standalone core networks. These solutions feature scalable performance, visibility, and security advancements that enable service providers to deliver innovative new 5G-based services to consumers and enterprises.

F5’s new 5G solutions give service providers the ability to offer their customers a seamless, secure experience, while keeping the complexity and cost of their infrastructure low, avoiding the expense of maintaining separate systems that may increase security risks and operational overhead.

New 5G Solutions

BIG-IP SPK and Carrier-Grade Aspen Mesh are the first offerings in a 5G portfolio that will accelerate digital transformation for service providers and their customers. These new solutions allow service providers to easily deploy cloud-native 5G core infrastructure and scale the operation of thousands of microservices and 5G container-based network functions (CNFs).

Built on a 5G core service-based architecture, BIG-IP SPK and Carrier-Grade Aspen Mesh enable support for 5G workloads alongside existing 4G workloads with network elasticity and the application of granular traffic management, security, and access policies to traffic into, out of, and between Kubernetes clusters. With multi-protocol support, service providers can continue to seamlessly monetize 4G network traffic while transitioning to 5G.

“F5’s new solutions support the significant demands of mobile networks by augmenting Kubernetes infrastructure and enabling customers to fully realize the benefits of a cloud-native 5G core with simpler operations and a faster path to revenue,” said James Feger, VP and GM of Service Provider at F5. “This means service providers are able to more efficiently allocate their capital and resources to deliver a broader range of 5G use cases where it matters most.”