How Much is the Pixel 4a with 5G at T-Mobile? How About Free.

Hey Google. Where can I get the best deal on the Google Pixel 4a with 5G? T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Google Pixel 4a with 5G is coming to the Un-carrier on November 20 with pre-orders kicking off on November 13. And the Un-carrier has two sweet offers for new and existing customers – even small businesses too!

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Get a FREE Google Pixel 4a with 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line and trading in an old smartphone

Get HALF OFF the Google Pixel 4a with 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line OR trading in an old smartphone

The Google Pixel 4a with 5G taps into T-Mobile’s low-band (600 MHz) and mid-band (2.5 GHz) 5G spectrum, delivering both broad coverage and blazing fast speeds on the first and largest nationwide 5G network. That’s in addition to T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network that covers 99% of Americans.

T-Mobile’s 5G network reaches across the nation, covering 270 million people across 1.4 million square miles with low-band extended range 5G. And thanks to the Un-carrier’s ultra-high capacity mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), in many places, T-Mobile has already seen mid-band 5G average download speeds around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps…that’s 7.5X faster than today’s average LTE speeds. The Un-carrier’s mid-band 5G has already almost DOUBLED, now reaching nearly 410 cities and towns across the country with plans to cover 100 million people with it by the end of the year.

The Google Pixel 4a with 5G sports a 6.2” OLED display with dual rear cameras (12MP + 16MP) featuring ultra-wide lens plus dual exposure and live HDR+ to take photography skills to the next level. Keep going with an all-day 3800 mAh battery that can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. The Pixel Imprint (fingerprint unlock) plus Titan M security chip gives customers added security on their device for peace of mind. Check out the unboxing video here.

The Google Pixel 4a with 5G will be available for pre-order at T-Mobile on November 13 and in-stores on November 20 in Just Black. New and existing customers can take advantage of the offers above or pick it up for $20.84/month ($0 down; full retail price: $499.99) – all over 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.