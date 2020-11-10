 

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) Celebrates Three-Year Milestone with Strong Momentum, Proven Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 15:15  |  91   |   |   

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that the Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSE Arca: DIAL), the first strategic beta multisector fixed income ETF, reached its three-year anniversary on October 12, 2020, and soon after reached $500 million in assets. DIAL’s strong performance has earned it a five-star Overall Morningstar Rating among 289 ETFs and open-end funds in the U.S. Multisector Bond category, as of October 31, 2020 based on risk-adjusted returns.

Designed and managed by portfolio managers who run a related active multi-sector bond strategy, DIAL is an all-in-one approach to fixed income investing. It provides investors with a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities across six sectors and is designed to serve as a core fixed income allocation focused on balancing yield, quality and liquidity. These sectors include U.S. Treasuries, global treasuries ex-U.S., U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. mortgage backed securities, U.S. high yield corporate bonds and emerging market sovereign debt. DIAL tracks the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond Index, which provides a rules-based approach to address investor interest for consistent income with downside protection, regardless of the interest rate environment.

“We launched DIAL in 2017 based on our conviction that few benchmark ETFs on the market appropriately addressed clients’ fixed income needs around yield, quality and liquidity,” said Marc Zeitoun, Head of Strategic Beta. “We’re proud that since its inception, DIAL has done precisely what we set out for it to do by drawing on Columbia Threadneedle’s expertise as a leading active fixed income manager.”

Gene Tannuzzo, Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager of DIAL, said, “We have been pleased to see DIAL deliver on its core investment objective during such a volatile market in 2020. DIAL demonstrates that we can deliver the core investment philosophy of our active fixed income products in a convenient and accessible strategic beta framework.”

Columbia Threadneedle Investments was named Best Smart Beta Fixed Income ETF Issuer ($100M-$10BN) by the ETF Express US Awards 2020, which recognizes excellence among ETF issuers and service providers across a wide range of categories. This year, the ETF Express US Awards 2020 worked with Bloomberg, who pre-selected ETF Issuers based on their 12-month performance in the period leading up to these awards. There were 1,814 votes cast in total with 23% of those coming from investors.

Seite 1 von 3
Ameriprise Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) Celebrates Three-Year Milestone with Strong Momentum, Proven Performance Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that the Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSE Arca: DIAL), the first strategic beta multisector fixed income ETF, reached its three-year anniversary on October 12, 2020, and soon …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
$371-Million-Dollar Team Joins Ameriprise for Client Service Focus, Innovative Technology
29.10.20
Powerful New Platform Attracts LPL Advisors to Ameriprise’s Financial Institutions Channel
28.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
28.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
26.10.20
Culture of Integrity Brings UBS Team to Ameriprise Financial
21.10.20
Family Practice Joins Ameriprise in Search of More Resources and Support Amid the Pandemic
16.10.20
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
14.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call
13.10.20
Columbia Threadneedle Investments Recognized with Marketing Accolades