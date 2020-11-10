Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) Celebrates Three-Year Milestone with Strong Momentum, Proven Performance

Designed and managed by portfolio managers who run a related active multi-sector bond strategy, DIAL is an all-in-one approach to fixed income investing. It provides investors with a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities across six sectors and is designed to serve as a core fixed income allocation focused on balancing yield, quality and liquidity. These sectors include U.S. Treasuries, global treasuries ex-U.S., U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. mortgage backed securities, U.S. high yield corporate bonds and emerging market sovereign debt. DIAL tracks the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond Index, which provides a rules-based approach to address investor interest for consistent income with downside protection, regardless of the interest rate environment.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that the Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSE Arca: DIAL), the first strategic beta multisector fixed income ETF, reached its three-year anniversary on October 12, 2020, and soon after reached $500 million in assets. DIAL’s strong performance has earned it a five-star Overall Morningstar Rating among 289 ETFs and open-end funds in the U.S. Multisector Bond category, as of October 31, 2020 based on risk-adjusted returns.

“We launched DIAL in 2017 based on our conviction that few benchmark ETFs on the market appropriately addressed clients’ fixed income needs around yield, quality and liquidity,” said Marc Zeitoun, Head of Strategic Beta. “We’re proud that since its inception, DIAL has done precisely what we set out for it to do by drawing on Columbia Threadneedle’s expertise as a leading active fixed income manager.”

Gene Tannuzzo, Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager of DIAL, said, “We have been pleased to see DIAL deliver on its core investment objective during such a volatile market in 2020. DIAL demonstrates that we can deliver the core investment philosophy of our active fixed income products in a convenient and accessible strategic beta framework.”

Columbia Threadneedle Investments was named Best Smart Beta Fixed Income ETF Issuer ($100M-$10BN) by the ETF Express US Awards 2020, which recognizes excellence among ETF issuers and service providers across a wide range of categories. This year, the ETF Express US Awards 2020 worked with Bloomberg, who pre-selected ETF Issuers based on their 12-month performance in the period leading up to these awards. There were 1,814 votes cast in total with 23% of those coming from investors.