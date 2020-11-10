 

OPES Acquisition Corp.’s Business Combination Target, BurgerFi, Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPES Acquisition Corp.’s (Nasdaq: OPES) business combination target, BurgerFi International (BurgerFi), is reporting preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The preliminary results are subject to completion of BurgerFi’s quarterly financial reporting process and the preparation of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter.

BurgerFi currently expects total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 to be in the range of $9 million to $9.2 million compared to $8 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. BurgerFi had seven new restaurant openings year-to-date through September 30, 2020, with plans to open an additional six new restaurants in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

DELIVERY METRICS

     Year-Over-Year Delivery Sales

2019 vs 2020
  July   +76%
  August   +154%
  September   +91%

     Totals in 3rd Party Delivery YTD + BurgerFi App

July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020
  • 476,000+ orders
  • $11.5 million total sales  
  • +55% in order volume
  • +80% in sales volume

“BurgerFi is a remarkable partner for OPES and we believe it will prove to be an attractive public company given its unique positioning within the rapidly expanding ‘better burger’ space,” said Ophir Sternberg, Chairman & CEO of OPES Acquisition Corp. “We look forward to consummating the business combination and expect BurgerFi to continue to show tremendous shareholder value.”

Julio Ramirez, newly appointed BurgerFi CEO, stated: “Strategic and focused development and organic growth are key to expanding successfully. Our deliberate growth plan enhances digital guest experiences, provides an eco-friendly footprint, leverages our team members’ proactive attitude towards service, and has a single-minded operational focus on delivering great tasting hand-crafted food.”

Seite 1 von 4
Opes Acquisition Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OPES Acquisition Corp.’s Business Combination Target, BurgerFi, Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OPES Acquisition Corp.’s (Nasdaq: OPES) business combination target, BurgerFi International (BurgerFi), is reporting preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
BurgerFi Names Burger-Industry Veteran Julio Ramirez as CEO
13.10.20
OPES Acquisition Corp.’s Business Combination Target, BurgerFi, Brings the Heat With the New Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
9
Opes Acquisition Corp.’s Target BurgerFi Boosts its National Expansion