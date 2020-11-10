OPES Acquisition Corp.’s Business Combination Target, BurgerFi, Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPES Acquisition Corp.’s (Nasdaq: OPES) business combination target, BurgerFi International (BurgerFi), is
reporting preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The preliminary results are subject to completion of BurgerFi’s quarterly financial reporting process and the
preparation of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter.
BurgerFi currently expects total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 to be in the range of $9 million to $9.2 million compared to $8 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. BurgerFi had seven new restaurant openings year-to-date through September 30, 2020, with plans to open an additional six new restaurants in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.
DELIVERY METRICS
Year-Over-Year Delivery Sales
|2019 vs 2020
|July
|+76%
|August
|+154%
|September
|+91%
Totals in 3rd Party Delivery YTD + BurgerFi App
|July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
“BurgerFi is a remarkable partner for OPES and we believe it will prove to be an attractive public company given its unique positioning within the rapidly expanding ‘better burger’ space,” said Ophir Sternberg, Chairman & CEO of OPES Acquisition Corp. “We look forward to consummating the business combination and expect BurgerFi to continue to show tremendous shareholder value.”
Julio Ramirez, newly appointed BurgerFi CEO, stated: “Strategic and focused development and organic growth are key to expanding successfully. Our deliberate growth plan enhances digital guest experiences, provides an eco-friendly footprint, leverages our team members’ proactive attitude towards service, and has a single-minded operational focus on delivering great tasting hand-crafted food.”
0 Kommentare