OPES Acquisition Corp.’s Business Combination Target, BurgerFi, Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPES Acquisition Corp.’s (Nasdaq: OPES) business combination target, BurgerFi International (BurgerFi), is reporting preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The preliminary results are subject to completion of BurgerFi’s quarterly financial reporting process and the preparation of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter.



BurgerFi currently expects total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 to be in the range of $9 million to $9.2 million compared to $8 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. BurgerFi had seven new restaurant openings year-to-date through September 30, 2020, with plans to open an additional six new restaurants in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.