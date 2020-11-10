 

Beazley extends specialist reinsurance offering in Latin America

Healthcare, cyber and D&O cover launched in Chile and Colombia

Miami, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has expanded its offerings in Latin America with a suite of commercial reinsurance solutions to protect against an array of complex and evolving risks.

From today, Beazley’s healthcare liability offering is available in Chile and Colombia with products designed specifically for these markets by an experienced, global team of underwriters. Included is Beazley Virtual Care, an innovative policy that provides comprehensive protection against risks associated with the provision of technology-enabled healthcare and wellness services.

For many healthcare organizations, the current pandemic has accelerated the shift to offering services virtually – from remote medical consultations to the use of remote monitoring apps and wearables –  as demand for these services continues to grow globally. Beazley Virtual Care responds to the interconnected liabilities facing the sector, providing medical malpractice and general liability that can be customized to include:

  • Technology products, technology errors & omissions and media liability
  • Cyber cover
  • Products liability

Beazley’s long-established standalone medical malpractice cover is also now available in Colombia and Chile to a wide variety of companies in the healthcare sector, offering protection against claims arising from actions taken by medical professionals.

Cyber and boardroom risks

In Chile, Beazley has also launched a comprehensive set of cyber and financial lines reinsurance products to protect against the risks facing businesses and their senior executives.

With cyber crime and malicious email attacks rising significantly during the COVID-19 pandemici, Beazley has drawn on its global expertise, to create an information security and privacy (InfoSec) product that offers first and third party protection and e-crime cover and costs for managing data breaches and cyber attacks. In the event of a cyber incident, Beazley’s InfoSec product supports the policyholder by covering costs associated with legal, forensic and notification services, call centre services, fraud or loss prevention, as well as PR and crisis management support.

