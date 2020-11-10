Vancouver, BC, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dronelogics Systems Inc. (“Dronelogics”) has signed an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the assets of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global UAV Technologies: Pioneer Arial Surveys Ltd. (“Pioneer”) and High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc. (“High Eye”, together with Pioneer the “Global UAV Subsidiaries”) once certain closing conditions are met.



Global UAV Technologies is a leader within the commercial UAV sector. Through the Global UAV Subsidiaries, Global UAV Technologies provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products, including light detection and ranging (“LiDAR”) services. These opportunities include production, research and design of professional grade UAV’s, geophysics and remote sensing survey services, and regulatory consulting and management.