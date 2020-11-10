 

SAVE FOODS ANNOUNCES DAVID PALACH AS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

globenewswire
10.11.2020   

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (OTC Pink: SAFO) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli-based food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, announced today that it has appointed David Palach as Co-Chief Executive Officer, alongside the Company’s current Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dan Sztybel, effective as of November 5, 2020.

Mr. Palach is currently the owner of ST Sporting Ltd. and Sunlight Green Lighting Solutions Ltd., companies that specialize in environmental packaging and logistics, and provide general business consulting services to small and medium organizations and municipalities. Mr. Palach spent over a decade with Intel Israel, where he reported directly to the Intel Corporate U.S directorate. His last position at Intel was Manager of Business Development for Israel and Europe, and prior to that he served as a controller of two of Intel’s largest factories in Israel, where he supervised a budget of over $1 billion. Following his departure from Intel, Mr. Palach served as the CEO of B-Pure Corporation Ltd., a management and maintenance company that unites a group of subsidiaries involved in protecting and improving the environment. During his tenure, Mr. Palach helped turn around several failed companies and made them profitable.

Dan Sztybel, the Company’s existing Chief Executive Officer, commented on the appointment, “We’re pleased and excited that David will be joining our team. He is the ideal candidate to help lead Save Foods into the next stage of its life cycle while building on the momentum of our growing business development operations. He combines a proven track record for bringing disruptive product lines to market, a strong financial background as well as significant experience developing client relationships across international markets. I am confident that together we will be able to accelerate our growth.”

“I am excited to join Save Foods as its co-Chief Executive Officer,” commented Mr. Palach. “Their innovative solutions for the treatment of fresh produce have caught the attention of industry leaders here in Israel, Europe, the United States and Mexico. Save Foods is poised for substantial growth in this market, and I believe my experience, particularly in the areas of business development, financial management, manufacturing and logistics will enable me to provide valuable insight to the management team as we work to establish Save Foods as a leader in the sector.”

Disclaimer

Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
