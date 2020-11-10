 

PyroGenesis Announces Closing of $12 Million Bought-Deal Prospectus Offering of Units, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 15:03  |  50   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (“PyroGenesis” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PYR) (OTCQB:PYRNF) (FRA:8PY), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and products, is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated November 3, 2020, the closing of its bought-deal short form prospectus offering pursuant to which the Company issued 3,354,550 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $3.60 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,076,380 (the “Offering”), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. The Offering was led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation, as sole underwriter and sole bookrunner, (the “Underwriter”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $4.50 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

Provided that if, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), or other principal exchange on which the Common Shares are listed, is greater than $6.75 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the “Accelerated Exercise Period”). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and other purposes as described in the prospectus of the Company dated November 3, 2020 prepared in connection with the Offering.

In consideration for the services provided by the Underwriter, the Company has paid a cash commission equal to 6.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and issued to the Underwriter an aggregate of 191,414 non-transferable compensation options, which are exercisable into Units at a price of $3.60 per Unit at any time up to 24 months from closing of the Offering.

Seite 1 von 2
PyroGenesis Canada Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PyroGenesis Announces Closing of $12 Million Bought-Deal Prospectus Offering of Units, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PyroGenesis Canada …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
PyroGenesis Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Closing Date for Offering
26.10.20
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
16.10.20
PyroGenesis Announces Upsize of its Previously Announced Bought-Deal Short Form Prospectus Offering of Units to a Total of $12 Million, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option
15.10.20
PyroGenesis Announces $5 Million Bought-Deal Short Form Prospectus Offering of Units

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:52 Uhr
1.361
Pyrogenesis PYR.V-- Spezialist für Plasmaprozesse,3-D Druck, Prozessausrüstungspakete