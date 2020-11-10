 

AXIM Biotechnologies Applauds Vaccine Producers, Highlights Need for Rapid Antibody Testing to Ensure Immunity

globenewswire
10.11.2020   

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, applauds the recent announcement from a major vaccine producer that it has achieved 90 percent efficacy in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. With this news, the Company highlights that its rapid diagnostic test will be vital in analyzing vaccine recipients’ immunity to COVID-19 post-vaccination.

As a solution, AXIM has developed one of the only point-of-care rapid diagnostic tests for measuring COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in plasma or serum after vaccination.

The goal of all COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials is to elicit neutralizing antibodies that block the virus from infecting an individual. After vaccination, the only way for manufacturers to measure vaccine efficacy is to measure their levels of neutralizing antibodies. If their neutralizing antibody levels are low, the vaccine was not effective for that person (i.e. he/she can still become infected and spread the virus despite being vaccinated). If neutralizing antibody levels are high, they are be protected from disease. Additionally, no one knows how long the antibodies from vaccines will last and whether a booster shot might be necessary.

Since we know the COVID-19 vaccine will not elicit protective immunity in every individual and variable immunity in others, the challenge is to measure levels of protective immunity in vaccine recipients. This is a tall order. It is not logistically possible to take a tube of blood from even a small portion of the vaccinated population and send to clinical laboratories for testing. AXIM’s point-of-care rapid diagnostic test solves these challenges because it takes only 10 minutes to measure neutralizing antibody levels. AXIM’s test is portable, cost-effective and provides users with information about their level of protective immunity.

“As news broke this week about successful vaccine trial data for COVID-19, the world will soon be looking for a faster, more affordable way to ensure that those who receive the vaccine are indeed protected,” said AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. “While there are other neutralizing antibody tests available, ours, unlike others, will be the only option available in a point of care setting and it will provide the most rapid results on the market. No vaccine can be 100 percent effective but we want to be at the forefront of helping to guarantee that those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine know if they are immune or need to seek alternative measures to achieve immunity. This could greatly reduce the spread of the virus.”

