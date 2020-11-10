 

QSAM Biosciences Advances Plan of Separation from Legacy Business


   

Pharmaceutical Industry Experts Assume Leadership Roles at QSAM;
Over $4M in Debt Eliminated from Balance Sheet

Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSAM Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: QSAM) announced today that it has signed an Omnibus Separation Agreement with Earth Property Holdings LLC (“EPH”) to provide for the termination of management services to EPH and the elimination of over $1.1 million in debt owed to EPH, among other terms.

In connection with this agreement, Kevin Bolin has stepped down as Chairman and CEO of the Company and has been replaced by Douglas Baum as CEO and C. Richard Piazza as Executive Chairman of the Board. In separate transactions, the Company has also converted approximately $2.8 million in promissory notes previously in default, and approximately an additional $0.37 million in deferred compensation and other liabilities, into shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.22 per share.

In addition to eliminating significant debt, the Separation Agreement with EPH benefits the Company by providing management the ability to focus entirely on the clinical development of its exclusively licensed radiopharmaceutical called CycloSam, which is meant to treat different types of bone cancer such as metastatic prostate and breast bone cancer, osteosarcoma, Ewing’s Sarcoma, and other related diseases. CycloSam is expected to go into Phase 1 clinical trials in the first half of 2021 and has already been used in one human trial this past summer with preliminary results that indicate effectiveness of CycloSam for use in bone marrow ablation procedures.

Mr. Baum, who has been appointed CEO of the Company as well as maintaining his position as President of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary QSAM Therapeutics, brings over 28 years of experience in the bioscience and biotech industries, including development, commercialization and marketing of multiple drugs and medical devices. Over his long senior executive tenure, including as CEO of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, he has overseen 15 product approvals through the FDA and raised over $80 million in capital to fund breakthrough technologies.

Mr. Piazza, who has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Company, has more than 45 years of healthcare experience in both medical devices and pharmaceutical/biotech development, and has led several technology companies to market success including numerous FDA approvals in both sectors. During his career running both public and private companies he has raised more than a $120 million in capital.

