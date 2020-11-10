 

FAT BRANDS MAKES GHOST KITCHEN DEBUT IN SAN FRANCISCO

Restaurant Concepts Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hurricane Grill & Wings Arrive in The Golden City

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, and six other restaurant concepts, today announced the opening of a ghost kitchen, a delivery only outlet, in San Francisco, CA.

“Through the ghost kitchen model, we can enter new territories at a faster rate, and begin to develop brand loyalty for continued expansion in various formats,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “San Francisco is an ideal market to continue our ghost kitchen expansion plans as we see unlimited opportunities for growth in the region.”

The new ghost kitchen will operate through third party delivery services Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash and Grubhub. Local San Francisco customers will be able to simultaneously order menu items from FAT Brands’ Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and Hurricane Grill & Wings. Yalla Mediterranean will be added to the ghost kitchen offering in the near future.

This San Francisco ghost kitchen announcement comes as part of a larger development agreement between FAT Brands and Tahoe Miller Group. The deal is set to include future growth plans in San Jose and Sacramento.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com.

For more information or to find a Hurricane Grill & Wings near you, please visit www.hurricanewings.com.

For more information or to find a Yalla Mediterranean near you, please visit www.yallamedi.com.  

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 75 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With more than 55 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of “10 Great Places to Wing It,” selected as one of the “Future 50” by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times “Top 40 Fast and Serious,” Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit https://hurricanewings.com/

About Yalla Mediterranean

Yalla is a growing fast-casual restaurant brand specializing in authentic Mediterranean cuisine in a vibrant, environmentally-friendly space. Currently located in Walnut Creek in California’s Bay Area, Burbank and Culver City in Southern California, and Chicago, IL the restaurant offers a warm and inviting environment for guests to enjoy flavorful, authentic, and healthy Mediterranean cuisine.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, JConnelly
emandzik@jconnelly.com
862-246-9911


