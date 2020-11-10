Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Honored as Winner of Two 2020 BIG Awards for Business

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company’s subsidiary Kannaway has received two prestigious BIG Awards for Business in the Business Intelligence Group’s 2020 BIG Awards for Business program.

Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder: Small Business Executive of the Year

Kannaway: Small Business of the Year

“It is an honor to be recognized as Small Business Executive of the Year and to have Kannaway honored as Small Business of the Year. 2020 has been a challenging year for many and I am proud of my team for continuing to expand and excel through those challenges,” said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. “We are excited to see what 2021 brings and watch our team continue to flourish.”

The Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Awards for Business were launched to acknowledge companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives — those with experience and knowledge — judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

“We are so proud to reward Kannaway for their outstanding 2020 achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

About Kannaway

Kannaway is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway and HempMeds; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.