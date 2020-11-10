 

Virbela Announces Record User Growth and International Adoption in Third Quarter 2020

globenewswire
10.11.2020   

Several New Language Capabilities Added to Meet Global Demand for the Virtual World Platform

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virbela, a virtual world platform for remote work, education, and events, today announced continued growth and momentum in the third quarter of 2020. Part of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), Virbela saw a 78% increase in new users over the second quarter, while international markets accounted for more than 50% of new user growth in the third quarter. As the global pandemic has forced organizations to adapt to a work-from-anywhere environment, Virbela’s momentum speaks to the growing demand and market opportunity for virtual worlds and immersive collaboration solutions.

“This past year has brought a global surge of interest in new tools for remote work, distance learning and virtual events. People are burned out from the overload of video conferencing, and organizations are looking for solutions that recreate the community and social benefits of in-person interactions,” said Alex Howland, president and co-founder of Virbela. “Virbela is building immersive, virtual environments to solve these real-world problems. We’ve seen incredible adoption and are introducing new features to help people collaborate and stay connected, no matter where they are in the world.”

International Growth and Adoption

While Virbela continued to see strong user adoption across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia in the third quarter, the biggest influx of new users came from Latin America, including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil. Penta Marketing, an agency that specializes in experiential marketing and 3D virtual events across Latin America, partnered with Virbela to create immersive event experiences for their clients, including Mercedes-Benz, Mobil, and Samsung.

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the events industry, altering the way we communicate and interact with one another,” said Camilo Caicedo, CEO of Penta Marketing. “When Penta pivoted from hosting in-person events, we chose Virbela as our go-to partner for 3D virtual events because the platform is intuitive, customizable, and there are no barriers to entry. The alliance between a disruptive software like Virbela and our agency, which has more than 25 years of event production experience, has been the real key to success.”

