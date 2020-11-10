Information delivered by Šiaulių Bankas at the Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 3Q of 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 10.11.2020, 15:10 | 34 | 0 |
Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter referred to as the Bank), company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžės st. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.
The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO who will introduce the Bank’s financial results for the 3Q of the year 2020 and recent developments, as well participants questions will be answered.
Siauliu bankas Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Additional information:
Please find enclosed the information to be delivered during the presentation.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0