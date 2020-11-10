 

STMicroelectronics Collaborates with Qualcomm Technologies on Unique Sensor Solutions for Next-Gen Mobile,  Connected PC, IoT, and Wearable Applications

STMicroelectronics Collaborates with Qualcomm Technologies
on Unique Sensor Solutions for Next-Gen Mobile,
 Connected PC, IoT, and Wearable Applications

Geneva, November 10, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is extending its leadership in sensor technologies by developing innovative software solutions using technology from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. through the Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem program.

In this program, ST is contributing pre-validated software to OEMs for its MEMS and other sensing devices to deliver advanced features to the next generation of smartphones, connected PCs, IoT, and wearables. Most recently, Qualcomm Technologies has pre-selected ST’s latest high-accuracy, low-power, motion-tracking IC with intelligent sensor software, along with ST’s most accurate pressure sensor, for use in its latest advanced 5G mobile reference platforms.

The motion-tracking sensor, the new iNEMO LSM6DST is a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that integrates a 3-axis digital accelerometer and a 3-axis gyroscope into a compact and efficient System-in-Package. With the industry’s lowest power consumption – 0.55mA in high-performance mode and as little as 4mA in Accelerometer-only mode -- the LSM6DST enables always-on high-accuracy motion tracking with minimal impact on power consumption. In concert with ST’s low-noise (0.65Pa), high-accuracy (±0.5hPa), and industry-first I3C-enabled LPS22HH pressure sensor, the pair provides highly accurate location tracking while meeting the most restrictive power budgets.

For imaging applications, the LSM6DST fully supports EIS and OIS (Electronic and Optical Image Stabilization) applications as the module includes a dedicated configurable signal processing path for OIS and auxiliary SPI, configurable for both the gyroscope and accelerometer and, in turn, the Auxiliary SPI and primary interface (SPI / I²C & MIPI I3CSM) can configure the OIS.

Benefiting from ST’s robust and mature low-power ThELMA1 process technology, the LSM6DST supports and simplifies integration in low-power circuit designs and offers I²C, MIPI I3C or SPI from the sensing element to the application. It also contains a 9-kbyte FIFO to allow dynamic data batching and 16 finite state machines that recognize programmed data sequences from the sensor and further reduce system-level power consumption.

