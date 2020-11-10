New Leaf Ventures Signs Agreement Propelling Entry Into North American Cannabis Infused Beverage Sector

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector is pleased to announce an agreement whereby its New Leaf USA venture operations with brand license operator New Leaf Enterprises has concluded an agreement with Washington state-based Schilling Hard Cider for the creation of proprietary formulations, brand and distribution strategies for a family of cannabis infused beverage products.



A recent report collaboratively authored by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis and BDS Analytics, the data, intelligence and consumer research experts in the fields of beverage alcohol and cannabis respectively, has provided timely intelligence that notes millennial consumers represent 45% of ‘dualists’ (those who consume both cannabis and alcohol), which it says is a “sobering statistic” for alcohol companies who are trying to maintain sales in this important demographic. Looking more closely at consumer behavior today; 68% of cannabis consumers also consume alcohol, while 43% of alcohol drinkers also consume cannabis. BDSA notes that trend data suggests Cannabis represents a long-term risk to alcohol sales that producers and retailers must address effectively and aggressively. This presents opportunities for craft beverage producers to gain a greater share of the consumer if they innovate and plan well. Since 2019 the media has reported a growing number of conventional beverage giants were already making significant investments in this expanding sector. New Leaf believes that the development of responsible casual beverage products could see parallel growth similar to alcohol consumption in a way that offers immense growth opportunity.

“We have entered into a collaborative strategic partnership with Schilling Hard Cider,” notes New Leaf’s Operations Chief, Boris Gorodnitsky. “We intend to launch our strategy with two exciting lines of casual beverages with around 2-4mg of THC in conventional six packs of 12-ounce cans or bottles. Our plan is to create a beverage that has the same drinkability as beer or hard cider, suitable for 1-3 bottles or cans consumed in an evening to achieve a light to medium effect. Schilling Hard Cider’s seasoned team will create the final formulations and branding. They will consult with us regarding production methods and provide licensing for the base formulations that we will infuse with high quality THC. Then New Leaf will put the product into cans, package and distribute it.”