 

New Leaf Ventures Signs Agreement Propelling Entry Into North American Cannabis Infused Beverage Sector

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,“NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector is pleased to announce an agreement whereby its New Leaf USA venture operations with brand license operator New Leaf Enterprises has concluded an agreement with Washington state-based Schilling Hard Cider for the creation of proprietary formulations, brand and distribution strategies for a family of cannabis infused beverage products.

A recent report collaboratively authored by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis and BDS Analytics, the data, intelligence and consumer research experts in the fields of beverage alcohol and cannabis respectively, has provided timely intelligence that notes millennial consumers represent 45% of ‘dualists’ (those who consume both cannabis and alcohol), which it says is a “sobering statistic” for alcohol companies who are trying to maintain sales in this important demographic. Looking more closely at consumer behavior today; 68% of cannabis consumers also consume alcohol, while 43% of alcohol drinkers also consume cannabis. BDSA notes that trend data suggests Cannabis represents a long-term risk to alcohol sales that producers and retailers must address effectively and aggressively. This presents opportunities for craft beverage producers to gain a greater share of the consumer if they innovate and plan well. Since 2019 the media has reported a growing number of conventional beverage giants were already making significant investments in this expanding sector. New Leaf believes that the development of responsible casual beverage products could see parallel growth similar to alcohol consumption in a way that offers immense growth opportunity.

“We have entered into a collaborative strategic partnership with Schilling Hard Cider,” notes New Leaf’s Operations Chief, Boris Gorodnitsky. “We intend to launch our strategy with two exciting lines of casual beverages with around 2-4mg of THC in conventional six packs of 12-ounce cans or bottles. Our plan is to create a beverage that has the same drinkability as beer or hard cider, suitable for 1-3 bottles or cans consumed in an evening to achieve a light to medium effect. Schilling Hard Cider’s seasoned team will create the final formulations and branding. They will consult with us regarding production methods and provide licensing for the base formulations that we will infuse with high quality THC. Then New Leaf will put the product into cans, package and distribute it.”

Seite 1 von 4
New Leaf Ventures Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Leaf Ventures Signs Agreement Propelling Entry Into North American Cannabis Infused Beverage Sector VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating and accelerating advanced stage …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...