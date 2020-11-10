 

Neonode Reports Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY THIRD QUARTER 2020

  • Net sales totaled $1.5 million compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year.
  • Net loss attributable to Neonode Inc. totaled $1.6 million compared to a net loss of $1.1 million for the same period last year.
  • Loss per share totaled $0.16 compared to a loss per share of $0.12 for the same period last year.
  • Net cash used in operating activities totaled $1.8 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS DURING THE QUARTER

  • The company completed a $13.9 million private placement financing transaction receiving cash proceeds of $13.0 million, net of offering costs. The company's CEO and two members of the Board participated in the transaction purchasing a total of $3.1 million in stock. 
  • In addition, as part of the private placement financing transaction, the company fully repaid $1.0 million in short-term working capital loans owed to the two members of the Board. 
  • Continued marketing of touch sensor modules with a focus on contactless touch applications with customers in the elevator and interactive kiosk segments. 
  • Increased sales of touch sensor modules and evaluation kits to end customers and value adding partners.
  • Advanced discussions regarding several new development projects around zForce touch solutions with existing and new customers, including in the avionics and industrial control systems segments. 
  • Continued development and marketing of MultiSensing platform for driver and in-cabin monitoring in automotive applications. 
  • Strengthened technical leadership through recruitment of Mr. Atsushi Ishii as new Vice President Engineering.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS SINCE THE END OF THE QUARTER

  • Expansion of sales team in North America and Europe and of partner network in Asia. 
  • Focused work on execution of marketing and business development plans to drive sales. 
  • Continued trend of growing interest in the company's contactless touch solutions and increased sales of touch sensor modules and evaluation kits.
  • Prototype development agreement signed with leading U.S. defense contractor.

