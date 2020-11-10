Entravision’s Shoboy Show Now Syndicated in Salt Lake City, Utah

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced today that the Shoboy Show hosted by Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo is now being syndicated in Salt Lake City, Utah on KBMG-FM.

The Shoboy Show is a feel-good entertainment experience that’s real, relatable and fun. The morning show, which is featured on Entravision’s Latin Urban Fuego Hot Hits stations, targets young adults that prefer entertainment in English with a Latin twist. The Shoboy Show previously launched on August 25th in McAllen, TX (KKPS 99.5 FM), Sacramento, CA (KHHM 103.5 FM) and Stockton-Modesto, CA (KCVR 98.9 FM) and on October 12th in Albuquerque, New Mexico (KJFA AM-FM). Now with Salt Lake City, five stations are currently syndicating the program. Entravision has an exclusive sales agreement to represent the Shoboy Show nationally on a network basis.

WHEN: Monday – Friday 7:00am-11:00am MT, as of November 9, 2020

WHERE: Latino 106.3

“We are very excited to bring the top nationwide Shoboy Show to the Salt Lake City market,” said Nestor ‘Pato’ Rocha, Entravision’s VP of Audio Programming. “Following the success and excitement this program has generated in other markets across the U.S., we expect Salt Lake City listeners will welcome Edgar ‘Shoboy’ Sotelo with open arms and ears. We look forward to continuing to expand into additional markets as we create new opportunities for our network clients.”

“We’re thrilled to have Shoboy and his team join the Alpha Media Salt Lake City familia. His passion and energy is palpable,” said Mary Lee Robinson, VP/Market Manager of KBMG. “We’re looking forward to having Shoboy light up the airwaves on KBMG, Latino 106.3 FM.”

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, we offer mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting, and pricing. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

