Novavax to Host Conference Call for Questions Related to Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on November 10, 2020

Novavax to host live Q&A due to technical difficulties during quarterly call

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, will host a conference call for the investment community to pose questions related to the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The call will be held because of technical issues experienced by the Company’s external conference call host during the earnings call that took place on November 9 at 4:30 pm. The call will be held following the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Conference call details are as follows: