 

Taronis Expands Board of Directors

Adds Significant Finance and Industry Experience to Board

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the Company has expanded its Board of Directors, adding two new seats. The Company has filled those seats with Mary Pat Thompson, its newly appointed CFO, and Tobias Welo, one of the Company’s largest shareholders.

Mr. Welo will serve as a newly appointed independent Director. He brings to the board a wealth of capital markets knowledge and experience based on his twenty years as a portfolio fund manager. Most notably, Mr. Welo managed $8 billion in assets across the Industrial and Material sectors at Fidelity Management & Research where he worked for thirteen years and served as sector leader for the global cyclical team for twelve years.

In addition to Fidelity, he worked at Black Rock, Boston Partners, and T. Rowe Price as both an equity analyst and assistant portfolio manager. He also worked for three years as a management consultant at Coopers & Lybrand Consulting. Mr. Welo is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Pomona College and his Masters in Business Administration in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Thompson also brings an impressive track record in corporate finance and accounting to the newly expanded Board of Directors. Prior to joining Taronis, Ms. Thompson was most recently the CFO of MWI, a leading distributor of animal health products to veterinarians and livestock producers, with $4 billion in annual revenue. Under her leadership, MWI was named to the Fortune 100’s fastest growing companies lists for 2009-2013.

Ms. Thompson began her career with Arthur Andersen in auditing and accounting services from 1985 to 1989. Ms. Thompson graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Idaho with a B.S. in accounting and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Idaho.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our Board, and the nomination of Mary Pat and Tobias. They bring tremendous knowledge, experience, and perspective to Taronis,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels.

“Tobias brings a unique perspective, with his specialized knowledge as a world-class investment manager focused on industrial companies across the United States for many years. He has seen firsthand hundreds of business models like ours that executed their business plans well. His counsel and input on the direction we take as we look to execute our own ambitious growth objectives will be greatly valued by our entire Board.”

