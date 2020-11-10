 

FibroGenesis Announces the Filing of its 250th Patent for Fibroblast Cell Therapy Platform

World Leader in Fibroblast Technology Advances Intellectual Property Position with their 250th Patent Filed Today

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroGenesis, a Texas-based regenerative medicine company focused on tissue regeneration and chronic disease reversal using Human Dermal Fibroblasts (HDFs), today announced the filing of its 250th patent related to its fibroblast cell therapy platform.

FibroGenesis Logo

Extending its world leading position as the authority on using fibroblasts to treat chronic diseases, FibroGenesis expands its worldwide intellectual property portfolio covering diseases such as COVID-19 ARDS, Degenerative Disc Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Diabetes, Cancer, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), Pain and Muscular Dystrophy.

"Our scientific team is creating new opportunities for this "super cell," commented Tom Ichim, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroGenesis.  "Internal data and emerging third party validation, shows our proprietary universal donor fibroblast-based product outperforms existing approaches.  Our broad intellectual property establishes FibroGenesis as the gatekeeper for anyone entering this space."

"As we continue to organically expand our intellectual property portfolio, we are humbled by the equally expanding clinical capabilities of this unique cell source," said Pete O'Heeron, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGenesis.  "Our new clinical programs are providing evidence of a cell source superior to stem cells and our proprietary position gives us the protection to continue our growth."

About FibroGenesis

Based in Houston, Texas, FibroGenesis, is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for chronic disease treatment using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, FibroGenesis holds 250 U.S. and international issued patents/patents pending across a variety of clinical pathways, including Disc Degeneration, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, Cancer, Diabetes, Liver Failure and Heart Failure. Funded entirely by angel investors, FibroGenesis represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy.

Visit www.Fibro-Genesis.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121989/FibroGenesis_Logo.jpg  



