Pyrogen Testing Market worth $1,689 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pyrogen Testing Market by Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Services), Test Type (LAL, Chromogenic, Turbidimetric, Gel Clot, In Vitro, Rabbit), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Pyrogen Testing Market is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a 12.7% CAGR.

The growing awareness of food safety mainly drives growth in the market, rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and growing focus on personalized medicine. Emerging economies such as China and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market, by product & service segment, in 2019

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into assays, kits, and reagents; instruments; and services. The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The frequent requirement of assays, kits, and reagents in large numbers compared to instruments and the rising preference for kit-based testing are the major factors driving this segments growth.

LAL tests segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The pyrogen testing market is segmented into LAL tests, in vitro tests, and rabbit tests based on test type. In 2019, the LAL tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising need for innovative laboratory testing procedures and the increasing support for vaccine development.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market, by end user segment, in 2019

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and other end users. In 2019, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the market. High inclination towards outsourcing preclinical, clinical, and laboratory testing services, a large number of ongoing drug discovery activities, and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally are the major factors driving this segments growth.

