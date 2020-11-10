 

PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement

PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement

Munich, November 10, 2020. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG, Munich, (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 15,373,050 by issuing 1,537,305 new no-par value bearer shares (this corresponds to 10.0% of the current issued share capital) at an issue amount of EUR 1.11 per new share, i.e. at a total issue amount of EUR 1,706,408.55 against cash contributions partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the existing shareholders' subscription rights.

The capital increase is completely placed. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The capital increase should strengthen the balance sheet and finance the further growth of PANTAFLIX AG.

