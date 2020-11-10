 

United Health Foundation and Texas Association of Community Health Centers Announce Partnership to Better Serve Adults Living With Diabetes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 15:31  |  27   |   |   

The United Health Foundation today announced a partnership with the Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC) to provide better care for adults living with diabetes across the state of Texas. The four-year, $2.5 million grant will help TACHC treat at least 40,000 diabetic adult patients in 24 health centers, with the goal of expanding the project statewide.

The grant partnership will expand access to care for tens of thousands of Texans living with diabetes, reducing the percentage of patients with poorly controlled type 1 or type 2 diabetes from 35% to 30%, or more than 40,000 individuals. Properly managing diabetes can reduce serious complications such as amputation, blindness, cardiovascular disease and kidney failure.

The partnership will also enrich and expand TACHC’s Optimizing Comprehensive Clinical Care (OC3) program, which aims to advance patient-centered care and improve health outcomes. Health center staff will learn to use data to drive better quality care – understanding the link between access, efficiencies, continuity and improved patient health. During the second year of the partnership, two health centers will also participate in a pilot focused on peer-to-peer support for diabetes care.

“The United Health Foundation and the Texas Association of Community Health Centers share the goal of addressing uncontrolled diabetes,” said Don Langer, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas. “This partnership will assist TACHC in its mission to support its member centers, their patients and the communities they serve and ultimately help Texans live healthier lives.”

The collaboration is especially timely during National Diabetes Awareness Month in November. Diabetes has reached its highest prevalence in 30 years, affecting nearly 11% of Americans and 13% of Texas residents, according to the America’s Health Rankings 2019 Annual Report. Diabetes is the nation’s seventh-leading cause of death and accounts for an estimated $327 billion in direct medical costs and lost productivity.

“The Texas Association of Community Health Centers is extremely grateful for the United Health Foundation’s support and partnership,” said Jana Eubank, executive director of TACHC. “This grant will enable our clinicians to develop new curriculum and create a virtual platform for our already successful Optimizing Comprehensive Clinical Care program.”

Partnering with TACHC is the latest effort by UnitedHealth Group to address the ever-growing problem of diabetes. UnitedHealth Group recently launched Level2, an innovative new therapy that combines wearable technology and customized personal support to help improve the health of people living with type 2 diabetes. Level2 is part of UnitedHealth Group’s industry-leading focus on integrating human support with advanced data analytics to help improve and personalize therapies.

About the United Health Foundation

Through collaboration with community partners, grants and outreach efforts, the United Health Foundation works to improve our health system, build a diverse and dynamic health workforce and enhance the well-being of local communities. The United Health Foundation was established by UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in 1999 as a not-for-profit, private foundation dedicated to improving health and health care. To date, the United Health Foundation has committed more than $500 million to programs and communities around the world. We invite you to learn more at UnitedHealthFoundation.org.

About the Texas Association of Community Health Centers

The mission of the Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC) is to develop, educate, support, strengthen and advocate for its member centers, their patients and the communities they serve. TACHC has served as the state’s Primary Care Association for 36 years, providing training, technical assistance and quality improvement support to its members. TACHC serves 74 Community Health Centers that collectively have more than 570 sites across Texas.

Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Health Foundation and Texas Association of Community Health Centers Announce Partnership to Better Serve Adults Living With Diabetes The United Health Foundation today announced a partnership with the Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC) to provide better care for adults living with diabetes across the state of Texas. The four-year, $2.5 million grant will help …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.11.20
1 Wachstumsaktie mit beeindruckender Historie und guten Aussichten
07.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/20
05.11.20
Ideas Daily TV: US-Wahl war das bestimmende Thema am Markt / Marktidee: UnitedHealth
04.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne trotz ungewissem Wahlausgang
04.11.20
Aktien New York: Dow steigt über 28 000 Punkte trotz unklaren Wahlausgangs
04.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow steigt über 28 000 trotz ungewissem Wahlausgang
04.11.20
UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend
29.10.20
More Than 40% of Americans Say COVID-19 Has Influenced What Health Plan They Intend to Select During Open Enrollment
27.10.20
Confidence in Artificial Intelligence Increases as Health Industry Leaders Project Faster Return on Investment, Signal Growing Need for Broad Range of AI Expertise
23.10.20
US-WAHL: Trump und Biden streiten über Krankenversicherung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.20
5
UnitedHealth erzielt Gewinnzuwachs im vierten Quartal und im Gesamtjahr