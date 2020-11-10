 

Travelers Introduces Global Companion℠ Plus+

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 15:39  |  27   |   |   

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the launch of Global Companion Plus+. This new product builds upon the company’s broad property and casualty offerings for U.S. firms with foreign exposures.

Features of Global Companion Plus+ include:

  • Primary Foreign Voluntary Workers Compensation: Protects employees who are working outside of their home countries.
  • Financial Interest: Provides a separate $1 million limit for U.S.-based companies as an extra layer of protection when an eligible foreign subsidiary suffers a covered loss.
  • Global Panel Counsel Service: Helps businesses in need of legal assistance abroad find in-country representation experienced in local regulations and languages.
  • Emergency Evacuation Coverage: Offsets the cost of employees who must evacuate while abroad. This now includes coverage for natural disasters, political unrest and endemic disease.

“Even if a business does not have a physical foreign footprint, having international customers, worldwide vendors or employees who occasionally travel to different countries could create exposures that may not be covered by a typical domestic business insurance policy,” said Tony Giannone, Vice President of the Multinational Accounts Practice at Travelers. “We have updated our Global Companion Plus+ product to include a more robust offering that fills coverage gaps for our customers who could experience claims or lawsuits outside of the U.S.”

Travelers provides global coverage in conjunction with its strategic alliances in the International Network of Insurance (INI), which includes major international insurance companies from more than 150 countries. As the INI’s exclusive U.S. insurer, Travelers is able to offer customers access to experts around the world who have a deep understanding of local laws, regulations, customs and services, including specialized local claim professionals coordinated through Travelers’ Global Claim team.

To learn more about Global Companion Plus+, contact your insurance agent or broker, or visit Travelers.com/GlobalSolutions.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2019. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

Travelers Companies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travelers Introduces Global Companion℠ Plus+ The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the launch of Global Companion Plus+. This new product builds upon the company’s broad property and casualty offerings for U.S. firms with foreign exposures. Features of Global Companion …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Travelers Companies, Inc. and Its Main Subsidiaries
02.11.20
Experten: Hurrikan 'Zeta' kostet Versicherer bis zu 3,5 Milliarden Dollar
31.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/20
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20
21.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichtes Minus - Konjunkturpaket in der Schwebe
20.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Erholung nach Kursrutsch am Montag
20.10.20
Aktien New York: Erholung setzt sich fort - Hoffnung auf Corona-Hilfpaket
20.10.20
Aktien New York: Leichte Erholung nach schwachem Wochenbeginn
20.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 20.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
20.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: US-Börsen nach schwachem Vortag etwas erholt