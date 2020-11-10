Travelers Introduces Global Companion℠ Plus+

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV ) today announced the launch of Global Companion Plus +. This new product builds upon the company’s broad property and casualty offerings for U.S. firms with foreign exposures.

Primary Foreign Voluntary Workers Compensation: Protects employees who are working outside of their home countries.

Financial Interest: Provides a separate $1 million limit for U.S.-based companies as an extra layer of protection when an eligible foreign subsidiary suffers a covered loss.

Global Panel Counsel Service: Helps businesses in need of legal assistance abroad find in-country representation experienced in local regulations and languages.

Emergency Evacuation Coverage: Offsets the cost of employees who must evacuate while abroad. This now includes coverage for natural disasters, political unrest and endemic disease.

“Even if a business does not have a physical foreign footprint, having international customers, worldwide vendors or employees who occasionally travel to different countries could create exposures that may not be covered by a typical domestic business insurance policy,” said Tony Giannone, Vice President of the Multinational Accounts Practice at Travelers. “We have updated our Global Companion Plus+ product to include a more robust offering that fills coverage gaps for our customers who could experience claims or lawsuits outside of the U.S.”

Travelers provides global coverage in conjunction with its strategic alliances in the International Network of Insurance (INI), which includes major international insurance companies from more than 150 countries. As the INI’s exclusive U.S. insurer, Travelers is able to offer customers access to experts around the world who have a deep understanding of local laws, regulations, customs and services, including specialized local claim professionals coordinated through Travelers’ Global Claim team.

