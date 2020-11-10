 

CGG Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

CGG

A French société anonyme
with a share capital of € 7,113,249
Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French market authority

 

Date of the information

  		 

Number of shares 		 

Number of theoretical voting rights
 

October 31, 2020

  		 

711,324,929 		 

711,574,140

 

