 

UBS Advisor Melissa Mirabile Named to Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms List

UBS announced today that Melissa Mirabile, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Hartford, Connecticut (CT) office has been named to Working Mother and SHOOK Research’s list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms for 2020.

“We are incredibly proud of Melissa and her dedication to her clients, the firm, and her family” said William A. Cholawa, Central New England / New York State Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Melissa is an exceptional leader and a great role model for others across the industry.”

Melissa manages the wealth of high net worth individuals and institutions, with a focus on long term planning strategies and risk management. She has been a Financial Advisor for 27 years, and is known for integrating a high level of personalized advice and portfolio construction, as well as collaborating with her clients’ tax and legal advisors to provide holistic planning solutions.

This is the third year Melissa has been recognized by Working Mother Magazine, and her first year named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Advisors list for 2020. She has earned the Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist (CRPS) designation, and is an active member of her community including numerous philanthropic organizations. As a successful working mother, Melissa is excited to have her son join her team this year and continue their family’s legacy in the industry.

Working Mother and SHOOK Research considered women advisors with a child 21 or younger still living at home. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys, and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/top-wealth-advisor-moms-2020.

