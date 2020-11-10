Harris Williams Advises Highline Aftermarket Holdings, LLC on its Sale to Pritzker Private Capital

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Highline Aftermarket Holdings, LLC (Highline), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group (Sterling), on its sale to Pritzker Private Capital (PPC). Highline is a leading national distributor of automotive aftermarket products. The transaction was led by Joe Conner, Jeff Kidd, Nicholas Petrick and Trey Balson of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group and Bob Baltimore, Graham Gillam and Kel Wilburn of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group.

“Since the creation of the Highline Aftermarket platform in 2016, Sterling and management have achieved great success in creating a truly unique, industry-leading provider in the automotive aftermarket,” said Joe Conner, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It has been a pleasure working with Highline and Sterling, and we believe they have found an excellent partner in PPC.”

“With its diverse product suite and value-added manufacturing capabilities, Highline is recognized as a leading distributor in the automotive aftermarket,” said Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The collaboration of our T&L Group and Specialty Distribution Group allowed us to ensure that Highline achieved the best possible outcome, and we look forward to watching the company continue to evolve.”

“We are excited to have achieved another great outcome to continue the firm’s strong record of success in the automotive aftermarket,” added Jeff Kidd, a director at Harris Williams. “The automotive aftermarket’s stability through economic uncertainty, compelling organic growth dynamics and the fragmented nature of the market will continue to generate strong demand for investment in top assets like Highline.”

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Highline is a leading national distributor of automotive products, with 15 distribution centers and eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities serving multiple channels across the automotive aftermarket. With more than 500 employees, Highline serves as an important link between manufacturers and customers, offering a robust portfolio of national brands, original-equipment replacement products, private-label goods, and in-house chemical blending and packaging.