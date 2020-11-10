 

Harris Williams Advises Highline Aftermarket Holdings, LLC on its Sale to Pritzker Private Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 15:46  |  87   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Highline Aftermarket Holdings, LLC (Highline), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group (Sterling), on its sale to Pritzker Private Capital (PPC). Highline is a leading national distributor of automotive aftermarket products. The transaction was led by Joe Conner, Jeff Kidd, Nicholas Petrick and Trey Balson of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group and Bob Baltimore, Graham Gillam and Kel Wilburn of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group.

“Since the creation of the Highline Aftermarket platform in 2016, Sterling and management have achieved great success in creating a truly unique, industry-leading provider in the automotive aftermarket,” said Joe Conner, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It has been a pleasure working with Highline and Sterling, and we believe they have found an excellent partner in PPC.”

“With its diverse product suite and value-added manufacturing capabilities, Highline is recognized as a leading distributor in the automotive aftermarket,” said Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The collaboration of our T&L Group and Specialty Distribution Group allowed us to ensure that Highline achieved the best possible outcome, and we look forward to watching the company continue to evolve.”

“We are excited to have achieved another great outcome to continue the firm’s strong record of success in the automotive aftermarket,” added Jeff Kidd, a director at Harris Williams. “The automotive aftermarket’s stability through economic uncertainty, compelling organic growth dynamics and the fragmented nature of the market will continue to generate strong demand for investment in top assets like Highline.”

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Highline is a leading national distributor of automotive products, with 15 distribution centers and eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities serving multiple channels across the automotive aftermarket. With more than 500 employees, Highline serves as an important link between manufacturers and customers, offering a robust portfolio of national brands, original-equipment replacement products, private-label goods, and in-house chemical blending and packaging.

Seite 1 von 3
PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises Highline Aftermarket Holdings, LLC on its Sale to Pritzker Private Capital Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Highline Aftermarket Holdings, LLC (Highline), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group (Sterling), on its sale to Pritzker Private Capital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Harris Williams Advises Veregy on its Sale to Court Square Capital Partners
03.11.20
Harris Williams Advises Service Logic on its Sale to Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.
30.10.20
Harris Williams Advises Parts Authority on its Sale of a Majority Interest to Kohlberg & Company, LLC
28.10.20
Harris Williams Advises SentryOne on its Pending Sale to SolarWinds
21.10.20
Harris Williams Advises Capstone Logistics, LLC on its Pending Sale to H.I.G. Capital
13.10.20
Harris Williams Advises Indulge Desserts Intermediate Holdings, LLC on its Sale to Emmi Group