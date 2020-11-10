 

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Announces Fauna as the 2020 Winner of the Miele One To Watch Award

VALLE DE GUADALUPE, Mexico, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fauna in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, has been named the winner of this year's Miele One To Watch Award, part of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants. The award is presented to an emerging restaurant with the potential to rise into the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants ranking. Chef David Castro Hussong and pastry chef Maribel Aldaco Silva will be honored at the virtual unveiling of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, on 3rd December.

Chef Castro says: "It was always our dream to open a restaurant like Fauna that takes food back to its basics but also gives us a space to let our creativity flow. We are extremely thankful for what we've been able to accomplish with Fauna so far and we're hopeful that this is just the beginning."

Fauna opened in 2017 when husband-and-wife team Castro and Aldaco joined forces to create a restaurant with a free-spirited approach to traditional Mexican cuisine. The restaurant offers experimental menus in daily transformation, featuring nostalgic flavors of the chefs' childhoods and showcasing Baja Californian ingredients in their purest form, such as poached scallops with brown butter and flour tortillas. Sharing dishes are served on a long communal wooden table that runs from the inside to the outside of the restaurant and faces an open kitchen, encouraging conversation and good times.

The Miele One To Watch Award is the third of a series of accolades announced in advance of the virtual ceremony, which aims to support the sector during these challenging times for the restaurant community.

To spotlight the region's diverse gastronomic scene and support its recovery, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants will also present El Espíritu de América Latina, a collection of casual restaurants that have had a positive impact on their communities. To be announced on 24th November, this unranked collection will sit alongside the traditional list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants to raise awareness of the broader range of local restaurants that represent the spirit of Latin American cuisine.

The winner of the Miele One To Watch Award is selected by the 50 Best team based on the votes of the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Academy. For more information on the selection process and winner, click here.

Media Contacts

Rebecca Charur/ Felicia Arguello
Latam50BestMedia@jeffreygroup.com
+1(305) 860-1000

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1331257/50_Best__One_To_Watch_Award.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315848/Latin_Americas_50_Best_Restaurants_Logo.jpg

 

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants Logo (PRNewsfoto/Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants)



