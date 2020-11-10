DGAP-DD Vonovia SE english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 10.11.2020, 16:00 | 45 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
63482 10.11.2020Vonovia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0