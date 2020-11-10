 

DGAP-DD Vonovia SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.11.2020, 16:00  |  45   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.11.2020 / 15:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Clara-Christina
Last name(s): Streit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
56.99066 EUR 113981.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
56.99066 EUR 113981.32 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


10.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63482  10.11.2020 

Vonovia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Vonovia SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.11.2020 / 15:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
EQS-Adhoc: Conzzeta: Agreement to divest FoamPartner
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO mit fulminantem Start in eine neue Ära des Online-Brokerage in Europa
DGAP-News: Mutares: 11 Transaktionen in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 beschleunigen Wachstumskurs, starke ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft launches the offering of approx. EUR ...
DGAP-News: Mutares hat ein verbindliches Angebot zur Übernahme der Lapeyre SAS und ihrer ...
EarthRenew Inc: Umweltaktie vor Meilenstein: Baubeginn der Produktionsanlage steht kurz bevor!
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
06.11.20
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt Vonovia auf 'Halten'
06.11.20
Vonovia? Hamborner REIT? Diese deutsche Immobilien-Aktie ist jetzt günstiger!
06.11.20
DGB dringt auf nochmaligen Corona-Kündigungsschutz für Mieter
05.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Vonovia auf 'Buy'
05.11.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Vonovia auf 'Hold'
05.11.20
NORDLB belässt Vonovia auf 'Halten'
05.11.20
UBS belässt Vonovia auf 'Buy'
04.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Erholungsrally - US-Wahlausgang noch ungewiss
04.11.20
DZ BANK belässt Vonovia auf 'Halten'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:46 Uhr
861
Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)
17.10.20
4
Faszination Betongold: Finanz-Experte Kommer: "Die Deutschen haben naive Vorstellungen von den
23.09.20
2
Die besten DAX-Aktien 2020 gesucht? Hier kommen meine zwei Favoriten!
26.01.20
3
Aktivisten verüben Brandanschlag auf Vonovia-Büro in Kiel