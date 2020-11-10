 

Bidirectional Level Translator from Diodes Incorporated Connects SD 3.0 Memory with Low-Voltage Processing Hardware

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the PI4ULS3V4857, a SD 3.0-compliant bidirectional level translator for use in communication, consumer, and computing system applications including smartphone handsets, notebooks, SD/MicroSD card readers, wireless access points, and 5G femtocells.

The PI4ULS3V4857 has the capacity to translate a 1.2V to 1.8V host side voltage into a memory card voltage signal of either 1.8V or 3.0V and vice versa. This allows SD 3.0 memory cards, which deliver much shorter transfer times than other data storage solutions, to be used in conjunction with the latest low-voltage microprocessors, SoCs, and ASICs.

With a clock rate reaching 208MHz, the PI4ULS3V4857 is able to support the fastest SD card interface currently available - SD 3.0 SDR104. This 6-bit device is also suitable for SDR50 (100MHz), SDR25 (50MHz), DDR50 (50MHz), and SDR12 (25MHz) operation. Backward compatibility means that it can handle legacy SD 2.0 high-speed (50MHz) and default-speed (25MHz) modes too.

By removing the need for an external level shifter, significant board space is saved. The built-in 100mA LDO voltage regulator and electro-magnetic interference (EMI) filters help to further reduce the system component count and limit bill-of-materials costs. 8kV electro-static discharge (ESD) protection has also been integrated into the translator device, thereby ensuring long-term operation.

Supplied in a small footprint, 20-ball WLCSP package, the PI4ULS3V4857 is available now at a unit price of $0.50 in 3000-piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

