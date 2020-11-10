Raven Industries Expands Strategic Growth Initiative in Canada

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that the company will be opening a new location near Regina, SK as Raven Applied Technology’s Canadian Headquarters. With significant capacity for machine production and five acres for testing, this new facility is positioned to be the central campus for precision and autonomous agriculture innovation, training and service for Raven Canada. The expansion within Western Canada solidifies Raven’s commitment to pave the way in autonomous farming on a global scale.

Raven Industries' new Canadian Headquarters near Regina, SK. With significant capacity for machine production and five acres for testing, this facility is positioned to be the central campus for precision and autonomous agriculture innovation, training and service for Raven Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Establishing a headquarters for Raven Canada in Saskatchewan proves our dedication to this pivotal market,” said Brian Meyer, Vice President of Raven Applied Technology. “Our history with precision ag solutions in Canada has provided confidence that this location will be a catalyst for significant growth for Raven.”

Raven completed its acquisition of DOT Technology Corp., the Saskatchewan-based developer of the Dot Power Platform, in June of 2020. The new 21,000 sq. ft building will be at the forefront of autonomous support and innovation in Canada by being dedicated to assembling, manufacturing and testing Raven Dot Power Platforms. Located at 4 Industrial Drive West, Emerald Park, SK, the Raven Canada Headquarters will open November 2020.

“In the past 11 months, Raven Autonomy has boldly grown in technology and partnerships. Through Dot, we have a long-standing relationship with the Canadian agriculture market and have seen interest in autonomous machinery that is unmatched,” shared Raven Autonomy Executive Director, Wade Robey. “Canada has proved to be a critical region for Raven for over 25 years. This new location will allow us to expedite product development, as well as provide outstanding service and support to our customers and partners.”

In addition to opening the facility near Regina, Raven is partnering with Economic Development Regina Inc. (EDR) as a part of the Investment Partnership Program (IPP). Through this program, Raven will provide resources to EDR’s Agriculture and Food Initiative to support Saskatchewan collaboration for agriculture throughout Western Canada.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working and living in this community for years,” said Marco Coppola, Raven Autonomy Business Development Manager. “Saskatchewan has always been pushing agriculture into the future, so our partnership with EDR is a seamless way for us to listen and support the momentum that’s already here. Community involvement and investment is a top priority for Raven, and we are eager to see the industry advancements that this program will produce.”

Raven is changing the ag technology landscape by helping ag professionals be safer, be more efficient and ultimately run their operation to its highest outcome potential. By establishing Canadian Headquarters and investing in community collaboration, Raven will help transform futuristic ideas into concrete realities.

To learn more about Raven Autonomy, visit https://ravenprecision.com/autonomy.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company’s groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com/.

About Raven Applied Technology

For decades, Raven Applied Technology has been committed to maximizing operational efficiencies through its innovative agriculture technology. The company’s autonomous product suite, Raven Autonomy, is an extension of that core. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, logistics technology, and autonomous solutions — Raven provides precision agriculture products designed for ag retailers and growers to remain competitive and profitable into the future. Learn more at https://ravenprecision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005060/en/