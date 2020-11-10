 

Prime Healthcare and Humana Announce Network Agreements for Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital in Kansas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 16:00  |  45   |   |   

Leading health care system Prime Healthcare and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced agreements that provide in-network access for most area Humana Medicare Advantage and commercial plan members at two Prime Healthcare hospitals in Kansas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005156/en/

Now in effect, the agreements add in-network access for local Humana Medicare Advantage Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS), and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plan members (excluding Community HMO plan members); and Humana commercial HMO and PPO health plan members (excluding Kansas City PPOx plan members) at:

  • Providence Medical Center, a 400-bed, acute care hospital in Kansas City, Kan. Its key services include emergency care, cardiovascular care, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and state-of-the-art spine and joint centers.
  • Saint John Hospital, an 80-bed, acute care hospital in Leavenworth, Kan. It specializes in emergency care, senior behavioral health, rehabilitation, and ambulatory surgery.

The agreements supplement existing network contracts between Humana and two other Prime Healthcare hospitals in the greater Kansas City area - St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo. – and with the Prime Healthcare Physician Services network of primary and specialty care clinicians.

“We’re delighted to add in-network health care resources for local Humana members as part of our dedication to patient-centered care,” said Mark Benz, Regional Chief Executive Officer for Prime Healthcare. “We’re aligned with Humana as we strive to increase access to care and improve patient health, which has never been more important. We look forward to advancing these mutual goals.”

“These agreements provide new, quality health care options for our members in the greater Kansas City area at a critical time,” said Jeremy Gaskill, Humana’s Regional President for Medicare in Kansas. “We’re proud to deepen Humana’s local commitment by collaborating with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital, both distinguished organizations with deep community roots.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare, along with the affiliated Prime Healthcare Foundation, is one of the nation’s leading health systems with 46 hospitals in 14 states. Prime serves over 600 communities, employs 35,000 staff and provides 2.6 million patient visits annually. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have also been named among the nation’s best as “100 Top Hospitals” 53 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past five years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information

Other providers are available in our network. The provider may also contract with other Plans.

Y0040_GCHKZ6MEN_C

Humana Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prime Healthcare and Humana Announce Network Agreements for Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital in Kansas Leading health care system Prime Healthcare and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced agreements that provide in-network access for most area Humana Medicare Advantage and commercial plan members at two Prime …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Northwell Health, Humana Renew Agreement
09.11.20
Humana and The Humana Foundation Commit More Than $2.2 Million to COVID-19 Relief and Hurricane Recovery Efforts in Louisiana
04.11.20
Humana Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
03.11.20
Humana Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Remains Focused on Facilitating Access to Quality Care During the Pandemic
28.10.20
Southwestern Health Resources and Humana Announce Value-Based Agreement in North Texas
27.10.20
Agreement with UCHealth Expands Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in the Rocky Mountain Region
26.10.20
Humana’s Medicare Advantage Network Expands in Grand Junction and Fruita with Addition of Primary Care Partners
22.10.20
Humana, Quantified Ventures, and Volunteers of America Partner to Establish First of Its Kind Health Outcomes Fund
21.10.20
University Medical Center and Humana Sign Agreement, Expanding Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in New Orleans
21.10.20
Humana Joins Forces with DAV (Disabled American Veterans)