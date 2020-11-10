Everything is Game The Next Generation of NBA 2K21 Now Available Worldwide
2K is proud to announce that NBA 2K21 for next-generation consoles is now available worldwide. Releasing today for Xbox Series X|S and on November 12, 2020 in certain jurisdictions for PlayStation5*, NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up to fully utilize the incredible power, speed and technology enabled by the next-generation of consoles. With new groundbreaking advancements, modes and features, NBA 2K21 represents an incredible leap forward and is the largest game in franchise history, ushering in a new era for sports simulation titles.
“In a year unlike any other, I'm incredibly proud of the team at Visual Concepts for delivering the most authentic, immersive and visually stunning NBA 2K game we've ever made," said Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts. “From the introduction of the completely customizable MyNBA franchise mode, to the expansion of the WNBA experience, and even the return of affiliations, we developed the details of 2K21 with the express purpose of celebrating our community by giving them the industry’s best sports sim.”
The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 features a myriad of exclusive features, modes and advancements that are only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
Next-Gen Advancements:
- Next-Gen Graphics, Next-Gen Realism - Experience the NBA game with an enhanced level of realism and immersion possible only on next-gen gaming platforms. The dynamic new Rail Cam presentation transports the player to the hardwood floors, providing a full view of the game and highlights the incredible visual fidelity of the players and arena;
- Lightning-Fast Load Times - By utilizing the built-in solid-state drives (SSDs) of the next-gen consoles, NBA 2K21 now features incredibly short load times that get players directly into the action;
- The Arena Comes to Life - Step into a living, breathing arena with the all-new Lower Bowl presentation. Experience the sights and sounds of the arena floor and crowds powered by more than 150 AI characters: on-camera interviews from reporters, interactions between fans, vendors going about their duties and much more;
- Smoother, Tougher, More Precise - Huge next-gen improvements across all aspects of gameplay blur the line between game and reality. Control the arc of your shot or the pace of your size-ups, execute step-back threes with new foot planting technology, twist and turn in mid-air with the new Impact Engine and more. Feel the game's collisions and new energy/fatigue system on the new DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5, made possible by its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features.
Next-Gen Features and Modes:
