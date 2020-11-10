2K is proud to announce that NBA 2K21 for next-generation consoles is now available worldwide. Releasing today for Xbox Series X|S and on November 12, 2020 in certain jurisdictions for PlayStation5*, NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up to fully utilize the incredible power, speed and technology enabled by the next-generation of consoles. With new groundbreaking advancements, modes and features, NBA 2K21 represents an incredible leap forward and is the largest game in franchise history, ushering in a new era for sports simulation titles.

