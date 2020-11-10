Quidel Corporation Triple Winner in International MarCom Awards Competition

The MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communications professionals, both corporate and agency. Quidel was cited for excellence while competing against more than 6,500 entries from the United States and several foreign countries.

Quidel Corporation has been honored with three awards for creative excellence from the international MarCom Awards competition, just announced. Quidel is the diagnostic health care manufacturer behind the industry’s most rapid and reliable in-office test for Lyme disease, the Sofia 2 Lyme FIA test.

Quidel was presented with MarCom’s highest honor—a Platinum Award—for its soon-to-launch consumer-facing website titled “Lyme Disease Answers.” Created in tandem with its strategic and creative partner breakwhitelight, the website will provide consumers with the peace of mind that comes with increased knowledge of the prevalence, causes, warning signs and symptoms of Lyme disease as well as important information regarding the latest in Lyme disease testing and treatment.

A Gold Award was presented to Quidel for its new series of attention-grabbing educational videos called “Quick Takes.” This soon-to-launch library of short and engaging videos, which will be regularly produced in the coming months with breakwhitelight, will help health care professionals and consumers alike enhance their knowledge of Lyme disease by providing the information, expertise and up-to-the-minute data needed to quickly and clearly confront this disease that afflicts as many as 400,000 Americans every year.

Quidel was also honored by MarCom for a commentary by Roxanne Carfora, D.O., titled “An Epidemic Within a Pandemic.” Published in the August 2020 issue of Healthcare Business Today, the article calls Lyme disease one of the fastest-growing infectious diseases in the country and speaks to the needed partnership between medical science and consumers to understand the disease and to lessen its spread.

Lyme disease can strike anyone at any age and can lead to a number of serious, life-threatening problems if not caught early. Leading the way in Lyme disease testing is Quidel’s innovative Sofia 2 Lyme FIA test. This test provides a patient as well as his or her physician with indicative results within minutes as opposed to days, which has historically been the norm. Performed in the privacy of a doctor’s office or local clinic, it is also the only test that can get results from a simple finger prick of blood. Given that the vast majority of patients tested are negative, not having to wait days for test results allows physicians and nurse practitioners to more rapidly treat those patients with positive results while more quickly pursuing other diagnosis and treatment for those who test negative.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names, Sofia, Solana, Lyra, Triage and QuickVue, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005246/en/