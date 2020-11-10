 

Hyatt Launches Special Offer Inspiring Travelers to Dream Away and Get Away

To kick off the holiday season, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) today announced a special limited time offer, inviting travelers to dream away and get away this winter and spring. When they’re ready, guests can rediscover the joy of travel at more than 900 Hyatt hotels across the world with a 20 percent savings for reservations booked by December 6, 2020, on stays through April 4, 2021; World of Hyatt members can enjoy a 22 percent savings on stays, plus member benefits and rewards. To give travelers peace of mind when they’re booking travel, Hyatt hotels continue to offer flexibility with cancellations, and guests who reserve this limited time offer may cancel at no charge up to 24 hours before scheduled arrival. See below for limited time offer terms.

A recent Hyatt survey of 6,0001 people uncovered approximately half of respondents plan to travel by the year’s end, primarily to visit family, while many more are dreaming up their next get together in the spring. Of those who plan to travel, travelers this year expect or prefer to stay in hotels.

“We continue to listen to what’s most important for our members, guests and customers in this new travel landscape. One of the things we hear most is that they miss traveling, and more importantly, they miss seeing their loved ones,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “True to Hyatt’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best, our latest offer leans into what matters most right now for those planning travel – flexibility in cancellation, peace of mind from our global commitment to care and cleanliness, and bringing back the joy of travel as they plan for the holidays and into the spring.”

04.11.20
Hyatt Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
22.10.20
Hyatt Introduces Digital Platform, Hyatt Together, to Inspire Wellbeing at Home or While Traveling
19.10.20
Hyatt Announces Plans for Andaz Lisbon
13.10.20
Hyatt and Genting Americas Announce Plans for Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York