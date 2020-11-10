IPG Mediabrands Expands Creative Practice with Launch of Mediabrands Content Studio

IPG Mediabrands today announced the agency network is expanding its creative content practice with the launch of Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) globally across 12 markets. MBCS is a data-driven content practice built on the intelligence and insight that media provides about which content connects brands with people in the most compelling and personalized way. MBCS will focus on creating content strategies for Mediabrands clients everywhere, with an approach focused on the three emerging categories of content: branded content opportunities with media partners; digital content that drives performance and engagement; and brand-fueled long- and short-form original content. Mediabrands has appointed Brendan Gaul as Global Chief Content Officer leading content studio efforts across all markets and reporting to Daryl Lee, Mediabrands Global CEO.

The creation of MBCS marks a key step toward Mediabrands’ goal to integrate new and innovative content models more tightly into client solutions. MBCS will coordinate and bring together Mediabrands’ content capabilities around the world to bring the power of data and media expertise to the creation of content experiences that grow brands.

“As the founder of UM Studios, and a pioneer in original content development for brands, Brendan has been at the forefront of the content revolution, playing a pivotal role in our clients’ ability to connect their brands with powerful stories that move culture,” said Lee. “Brendan represents the best of Mediabrands – entrepreneurial drive, respectful collaboration and a focus on innovation that matters to our clients. I have no doubt Brendan will make great strides for Mediabrands in the content space and I look forward to the success he achieves in his newly expanded role.”

In his new position, Gaul will lead the content capabilities of MBCS in key global markets to ensure the agency network continues to set the gold standard in content on behalf of its clients and their brands. Gaul previously served as UM’s Global Chief Content Officer and Head of UM Studios, the agency’s creative content arm. Gaul joined UM from McCann in 2006 and set up the first creative-led branded content studio at a media agency that same year. Shortly after, he took the helm at UM Studios, working with global brands like Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and BMW to design branded content with media partners that resonates with target audiences.