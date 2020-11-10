BrandGraph Tops Seven Million Influencers Analyzed

Orlando, Florida, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that its BrandGraph platform has crossed a new threshold of analyzing seven million influencer accounts. Officially launched in March 2020, the active index has grown from 4.5 million influencers and 400 million pieces of content to 7 million influencers and 870 million pieces of content in less than a year. Four thousand different brands, across categories ranging from smart speakers to wine, are now available for reporting, with new brands being added to the index daily.



BrandGraph maps and classifies the complex hierarchy of corporation-to-brand relationships by category and associates social content with brands through a proprietary content analysis engine. It aggregates and analyzes content data to provide insights for marketers across their competitive landscapes and surfaces that data through dashboards as well as dynamic reports.