BrandGraph Tops Seven Million Influencers Analyzed
Orlando, Florida, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier
provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that its BrandGraph platform
has crossed a new threshold of analyzing seven million influencer accounts. Officially launched in March 2020, the active index has grown from 4.5 million influencers and 400 million pieces of
content to 7 million influencers and 870 million pieces of content in less than a year. Four thousand different brands, across categories ranging from smart speakers to wine, are now available for
reporting, with new brands being added to the index daily.
BrandGraph maps and classifies the complex hierarchy of corporation-to-brand relationships by category and associates social content with brands through a proprietary content analysis engine. It aggregates and analyzes content data to provide insights for marketers across their competitive landscapes and surfaces that data through dashboards as well as dynamic reports.
BrandGraph is designed to provide brands with in-depth analysis and performance benchmarking of social media content. It allows marketers to understand who is talking about their brand, what they are saying, and how brands measure up against their competitive set through a myriad of unique performance standards. BrandGraph offers marketers a first of-its-kind analysis of share-of-voice, engagement benchmarking, category spending estimates, influencer identification, and sentiment analysis.
The platform is integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams. It allows users to monitor the social media content mentioning any brand entity found in the platform. BrandGraph surfaces insights about brands and delivers daily or weekly activity digests directly to the user via the third-party messaging platforms.
BrandGraph Data includes:
- Share of Voice
- Content Volume Rankings
- Top Content by Engagement Count & Rate
- Relative Category Content Volume
- Influencer Sponsorship Activity for Competitive Set
- Sponsored Content Composition
- Engagement Counts Over Time
- Associated and Tangential Brands
- Content Sentiment Analysis
- Influencer Engagement Pyramid
- Brand Super Fans
- Top Organic and Sponsored Influencers
In addition to a standalone application that marketers can license, BrandGraph data classification is integrated within IZEAx Unity Suite and IZEAx Discovery at no added cost to IZEAx customers. IZEAx leverages BrandGraph to analyze millions of social media accounts and visualizes that data through the VizSearch influencer discovery tool.
