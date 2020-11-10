 

BrandGraph Tops Seven Million Influencers Analyzed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 16:00  |  75   |   |   

Orlando, Florida, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that its BrandGraph platform has crossed a new threshold of analyzing seven million influencer accounts. Officially launched in March 2020, the active index has grown from 4.5 million influencers and 400 million pieces of content to 7 million influencers and 870 million pieces of content in less than a year. Four thousand different brands, across categories ranging from smart speakers to wine, are now available for reporting, with new brands being added to the index daily.

BrandGraph maps and classifies the complex hierarchy of corporation-to-brand relationships by category and associates social content with brands through a proprietary content analysis engine. It aggregates and analyzes content data to provide insights for marketers across their competitive landscapes and surfaces that data through dashboards as well as dynamic reports.

BrandGraph is designed to provide brands with in-depth analysis and performance benchmarking of social media content. It allows marketers to understand who is talking about their brand, what they are saying, and how brands measure up against their competitive set through a myriad of unique performance standards. BrandGraph offers marketers a first of-its-kind analysis of share-of-voice, engagement benchmarking, category spending estimates, influencer identification, and sentiment analysis.

The platform is integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams. It allows users to monitor the social media content mentioning any brand entity found in the platform. BrandGraph surfaces insights about brands and delivers daily or weekly activity digests directly to the user via the third-party messaging platforms.

BrandGraph Data includes:

  • Share of Voice
  • Content Volume Rankings
  • Top Content by Engagement Count & Rate
  • Relative Category Content Volume
  • Influencer Sponsorship Activity for Competitive Set
  • Sponsored Content Composition
  • Engagement Counts Over Time
  • Associated and Tangential Brands
  • Content Sentiment Analysis
  • Influencer Engagement Pyramid
  • Brand Super Fans
  • Top Organic and Sponsored Influencers

In addition to a standalone application that marketers can license, BrandGraph data classification is integrated within IZEAx Unity Suite and IZEAx Discovery at no added cost to IZEAx customers. IZEAx leverages BrandGraph to analyze millions of social media accounts and visualizes that data through the VizSearch influencer discovery tool.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BrandGraph Tops Seven Million Influencers Analyzed Orlando, Florida, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that its BrandGraph platform has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...