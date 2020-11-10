TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that it was recently honoured as Best Use of Tech: Telepresence at the 2020 Digie Awards, part of Realcomm 2020. Other award winners included Microsoft, Amazon Go, Invesco and CBRE. In announcing ARHT Media Realcomm noted the innovative use of HoloPresence technology to virtually bring in speakers from around the world eliminating the challenges of time, distance and a pandemic – with a focus on doing so in a more user friendly and cost effective manner.



Realcomm Conference Group LLC is the leading research and educational institution that produces annual conferences and expositions on technology, automated business solutions and intelligent buildings strategies for executives in commercial, corporate, government and institutional real estate. Realcomm was founded in 1999 with the goal of bringing industry leaders together each year to discuss, demonstrate and debate the latest innovations that impact the industry.