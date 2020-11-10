 

ARHT Media Honoured as Best Use of Tech Telepresence at Digie Awards at Realcomm 2020 in Colorado

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that it was recently honoured as Best Use of Tech: Telepresence at the 2020 Digie Awards, part of Realcomm 2020. Other award winners included Microsoft, Amazon Go, Invesco and CBRE. In announcing ARHT Media Realcomm noted the innovative use of HoloPresence technology to virtually bring in speakers from around the world eliminating the challenges of time, distance and a pandemic – with a focus on doing so in a more user friendly and cost effective manner.

Realcomm Conference Group LLC is the leading research and educational institution that produces annual conferences and expositions on technology, automated business solutions and intelligent buildings strategies for executives in commercial, corporate, government and institutional real estate. Realcomm was founded in 1999 with the goal of bringing industry leaders together each year to discuss, demonstrate and debate the latest innovations that impact the industry.

“We are proud to once again be recognized for our technological innovation and leadership which provides valuable communication solutions to organizations globally,“ commented ARHT CEO, Larry O’Reilly, “Especially during the pandemic clients are looking for opportunities to communicate with their clients in a more impactful way than traditional streaming services – we deliver memorable communications every day.”

ARHT SVP, Global Sales, Andrew Dorcas accepted the award on ARHT’s new HoloPod display: https://vimeo.com/468354707

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

