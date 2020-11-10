DGAP-News Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 10.11.2020, 16:30 | 41 | 0 | 0 10.11.2020, 16:30 | DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Interim Report/9 Month figures

Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020



10.11.2020 / 16:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 First tangible signs of success towards leaner and more profitable organization



OPERATIONAL AND STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS Performance in mogo markets recovered from initial pandemic shock; progress in focus on most profitable markets

Issuances and debt collection back to pre-Covid-19 level - portfolio quality recovering

Admin expenses unchanged y-o-y; adjusted for expansion of business - decreasing

Integration of acquired consumer lending businesses well on track and contributing to successful results

Launch of car portal in 13 markets supporting cross-selling potential of re-possessed car sales and car financing

Increasing share of productive lending through business-linked loans to self-employed customers FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND PROGRESS Interest and similar income up rapidly 16.3% to EUR 64.9 million (9M 2019: EUR 55.8 million)

EBITDA sharply up 8.3% to highest level ever at EUR 24.7 million (9M 2019: EUR 22.8 million) reflecting leaner structure and cost base as well as focus on most profitable markets; Q3 biggest contributor to 9M EBITDA

EBITDA adjusted for mezzanine EUR 1.3 million warrant repayment up 14.0% to EUR 26.0 million

Net profit before FX decreased to EUR 2.5 million (9M 2019: EUR 4.5 million) due to net impairment losses on loans and receivables; adjusted for mezzanine warrant repayment - decreased to EUR 3.8 million

Decrease in total equity by 5.9% to EUR 27.1 million (31 December 2019: EUR 28.8 million) attributable to net loss for the period caused by unrealized FX

Eurobond covenants with excellent headroom through increased capitalisation - sufficient profitability despite Covid-19 related impairments Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5 Mogo Finance Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 07/22 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer