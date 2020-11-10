DGAP-News Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020
DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Interim Report/9 Month figures
Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020
First tangible signs of success towards leaner and more profitable organization
OPERATIONAL AND STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS
- Performance in mogo markets recovered from initial pandemic shock; progress in focus on most profitable markets
- Issuances and debt collection back to pre-Covid-19 level - portfolio quality recovering
- Admin expenses unchanged y-o-y; adjusted for expansion of business - decreasing
- Integration of acquired consumer lending businesses well on track and contributing to successful results
- Launch of car portal in 13 markets supporting cross-selling potential of re-possessed car sales and car financing
- Increasing share of productive lending through business-linked loans to self-employed customers
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND PROGRESS
- Interest and similar income up rapidly 16.3% to EUR 64.9 million (9M 2019: EUR 55.8 million)
- EBITDA sharply up 8.3% to highest level ever at EUR 24.7 million (9M 2019: EUR 22.8 million) reflecting leaner structure and cost base as well as focus on most profitable markets; Q3 biggest contributor to 9M EBITDA
- EBITDA adjusted for mezzanine EUR 1.3 million warrant repayment up 14.0% to EUR 26.0 million
- Net profit before FX decreased to EUR 2.5 million (9M 2019: EUR 4.5 million) due to net impairment losses on loans and receivables; adjusted for mezzanine warrant repayment - decreased to EUR 3.8 million
- Decrease in total equity by 5.9% to EUR 27.1 million (31 December 2019: EUR 28.8 million) attributable to net loss for the period caused by unrealized FX
- Eurobond covenants with excellent headroom through increased capitalisation - sufficient profitability despite Covid-19 related impairments
