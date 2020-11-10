 

Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020

Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020

Mogo Finance reports unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020

First tangible signs of success towards leaner and more profitable organization

OPERATIONAL AND STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

  • Performance in mogo markets recovered from initial pandemic shock; progress in focus on most profitable markets
  • Issuances and debt collection back to pre-Covid-19 level - portfolio quality recovering
  • Admin expenses unchanged y-o-y; adjusted for expansion of business - decreasing
  • Integration of acquired consumer lending businesses well on track and contributing to successful results
  • Launch of car portal in 13 markets supporting cross-selling potential of re-possessed car sales and car financing
  • Increasing share of productive lending through business-linked loans to self-employed customers

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND PROGRESS

  • Interest and similar income up rapidly 16.3% to EUR 64.9 million (9M 2019: EUR 55.8 million)
  • EBITDA sharply up 8.3% to highest level ever at EUR 24.7 million (9M 2019: EUR 22.8 million) reflecting leaner structure and cost base as well as focus on most profitable markets; Q3 biggest contributor to 9M EBITDA
  • EBITDA adjusted for mezzanine EUR 1.3 million warrant repayment up 14.0% to EUR 26.0 million
  • Net profit before FX decreased to EUR 2.5 million (9M 2019: EUR 4.5 million) due to net impairment losses on loans and receivables; adjusted for mezzanine warrant repayment - decreased to EUR 3.8 million
  • Decrease in total equity by 5.9% to EUR 27.1 million (31 December 2019: EUR 28.8 million) attributable to net loss for the period caused by unrealized FX
  • Eurobond covenants with excellent headroom through increased capitalisation - sufficient profitability despite Covid-19 related impairments
