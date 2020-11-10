 

UPDATE - ORBCOMM Launches Next-Generation, Dual-Mode ST 9100 Terminal for Diverse IoT Applications

Enhanced, feature-rich telematics device offers multi-network connectivity and a flexible programming environment to develop custom IoT solutions

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has launched the ST 9100, a next-generation, dual-mode telematics device targeted for monitoring and controlling assets in the most remote geographies around the world. The versatile device can be utilized for a wide variety of IoT applications such as vehicle security, fleet management, vessel monitoring, fisheries management as well as the remote monitoring of equipment in the oil & gas, construction and utilities sectors.

ORBCOMM’s ST 9100 is future-proof, enabling multi-network connectivity over cellular networks using LTE capabilities with 3G and 2G fallback and reliable low-latency satellite communications as needed to provide cost-effective, ubiquitous coverage. An embedded ORBCOMM global SIM enables cellular connectivity on over 565 cellular networks, facilitating deployment in nearly any region of the world regardless of the connectivity option. The new device features a larger backup battery, which allows for uninterrupted operation when an external power failure has occurred for a minimum of 48 hours for improved reliability and performance. ORBCOMM enhanced its next-generation device with additional inputs and outputs and serial interfaces, greater memory as well as a dual CANbus that allows customers to monitor and control different electronic control units over various protocols. The ruggedized, environmentally sealed device is also built to withstand extreme temperatures, shock and vibration and is rated to IP67 for ingress protection

Utilizing the device’s flexible programming environment via the Lua framework, ORBCOMM’s partners can easily customize their solutions to fulfill customers’ needs or use ORBCOMM’s configurable terminal apps to accelerate time to market. The device’s comprehensive development kit includes the hardware, software development tools, documentation, accessories and support to write and test an IoT solution and facilitate deployment.

“ORBCOMM’s next-generation terminal leverages our expertise developing dual-mode solutions and features significant enhancements that improve the longevity and functionality of this robust product,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “The new device offers a flexible programming environment that enables ORBCOMM and its resellers to quickly develop solutions targeted for customized IoT applications and allows the unique ability to automatically switch between sending messages over satellite and cellular, ensuring continuous and cost-effective communication.”

