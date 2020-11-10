 

Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 6. November, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 28 1115 RIKS 33 0321
ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000028249 IS0000021251
Additional issuance (nominal) 306,000,000 0 0
Settlement date 11/11/2020    
Total outstanding (nominal) 51,959,000,000 77,269,801,519 44,605,319,842

