Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 10.11.2020, 16:31 | 29 | 0 |
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 6. November, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 33 0321
|ISIN
|IS0000032191
|IS0000028249
|IS0000021251
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|306,000,000
|0
|0
|Settlement date
|11/11/2020
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|51,959,000,000
|77,269,801,519
|44,605,319,842
Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0