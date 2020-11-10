 

Class 1 Nickel’s VTEM Airborne Geophysical Survey over the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project Identifies 14 New Anomalies on the Land Package

  • 14 new Airborne Electromagnetic (TDEM) nickel targets identified within ~14 km long folded komatiite unit which hosts 4 known Ni-Cu resources
  • Detailed Geophysical modelling and interpretation now underway to plan diamond drilling campaign.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (“Class 1 Nickel” or the “Company”) (CSE:NICO), is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced 1,012 line-km VTEM Plus time-domain electromagnetic airborne survey by Geotech Ltd., over its Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project (the “Project” or “Property”) (see Class 1 Nickel news release dated 24 September 2020). The Property covers approximately 20 square km and is located about 45 km northeast of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

The Project comprises four foundation resources; Alexo North, Alexo South, Dundonald North and Dundonald South, which are situated on the near-continuous folded komatiite-ultramafic unit that can be traced on the Property for at least 14 kilometres. The four Mineral Resources are all open at depth and along strike and could increase in size with more drilling. The purpose of the VTEM survey was to survey the entire 20 square km land package for electromagnetic and magnetic signatures that could possibly aid in identifying new mineral resource targets and/or extensions to existing mineral resources.

Benjamin Cooper, President & CEO, commented, “We are very pleased with the preliminary results from the first modern, heliborne high-resolution electromagnetic and magnetic survey over the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project. Not only has the VTEM survey provided us with a big picture overview of the known mineralisation that gives us a target electromagnetic-magnetic signature, I am also very pleased to report that as many as 14 new priority targets have emanated from this survey.”

The Company’s highly skilled and experienced technical team are now reviewing the results with a view to planning a consequential drilling program. Once the final VTEM data and report is received, including 3D conductor and magnetic models, the Company intends to update the market further.

Highlights:

  • Many new strong to very strong airborne electromagnetic (“AEM”) anomalies were detected by the VTEM survey, including anomalies over known deposits (Dundonald North, Dundonald South, Alexo North and Alexo South), providing reliable AEM/magnetic signatures of known massive and net-textured nickel sulphide mineralization;
  • Priority targets for ground truthing include 14 promising AEM anomalies that appear to be untested or under-tested by known historical drilling;
  • Several of the targets selected as priority targets for ground truthing show similarities to the known four deposits: and,
  • The next stage of VTEM interpretation involves quantitative modelling of the anomalies of interest and ranking by geological and geophysical priority prior to drilling.

Class 1 Nickel’s independent geophysical and geological consulting team have reviewed the preliminary VTEM AEM and magnetic data and found it to be very promising. A magnetic inversion model has provided new information on the 3D geological and structural relationships, particularly the apparent west-verging folded komatiitic horizon which hosts the Dundonald North and Dundonald South deposits, evident in the total field magnetics (see Figure 1. below).

