Octopus Apollo VCT plc
10 November 2020
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its General Meeting held on 10 November 2020 were carried on a poll.
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803
