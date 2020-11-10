Exgen Provides Update on 10 for 1 Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its October 27, 2020 news release, effective on or about Friday, November 13, 2020, the Company will complete the consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of its common shares (“Common Shares”) on the basis of 10 pre-Consolidation Common Shares for 1 post-Consolidation Common Share, subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX Venture”). Where the exchange results in a fractional share, the number of Common Shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share. A new CUSIP number of ‎30204R200‎ replaces the old CUSIP number of 30204R101, to distinguish between the pre- and post- consolidated Common Shares. The Company’s name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

The Consolidation is being conducted on a “push-out” basis. Shareholders of the Company, with or without a physical share certificate, do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation. Share certificates for the post-Consolidation Common Shares will be mailed on or about November 13, 2020. Existing share certificates will be cancelled.