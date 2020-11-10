 

ISG Launches Major Expansion of ISG Provider Lens Research to 33 Provider Evaluation Studies for 2021

Series adds coverage of retail, life sciences, utilities/energy and the ServiceNow ecosystem, plus reports on mainframe, procurement, martech and other provider services

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will publish 33 major provider evaluation studies in 2021, adding several important new subject areas to its influential and widely referenced ISG Provider Lens research series.

The ISG Provider Lens series includes 10 new quadrant reports for 2021, including evaluations of providers offering procurement services and platforms, marketing technology, mainframe solutions and services, and banking and contact center platforms. ISG also will begin examining providers serving the retail, life sciences and utilities/energy sectors and partner companies in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

The 33 ISG Provider Lens studies for 2021 include coverage of 26 technology- and solution-related markets, focused on such trending topics such as digital workplace, cyber security, intelligent automation and public cloud. In addition to the three new industry-specific reports ISG plans to introduce in 2021, the firm will continue its coverage of solutions and services for the rapidly changing healthcare industry, introduced last year, as well as banking, manufacturing and insurance. Each ISG Provider Lens study will include specific coverage of individual geographic markets.

“We’re stepping up our program to cover more technologies and industries, including some of those most driven to innovate by the challenges of 2020,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “We will introduce several new subjects and add new features to make each report more insightful.”

The new studies of the life sciences and retail industries come as both sectors seek solutions and services to respond to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many life sciences companies are under pressure to quickly produce tests, vaccines and treatments and require tools to improve their supply chains and collaboration with partners. Retail businesses are seeking new capabilities to thrive in a challenging and changing consumer market.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens studies will feature improved proprietary content unique to ISG. Each quadrant report will include information on enterprise buying behavior and market trends, as well as price benchmarking data in the reports’ Executive Summaries. ISG also will include findings from its “ISG Voice of the Customer” client satisfaction research, upon which the ISG Star of Excellence Awards program is based, in the provider evaluations and Leader pages.

