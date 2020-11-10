Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings of $1,296,000 or $0.30 per share and Year to Date Earnings of $3,606,000 or $0.85 per share; Declares Dividend of $0.15

JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) announced today third quarter net income of $1,296,000 or $0.30 per share compared to $1,698,000 or $0.40 per share for the same quarter in 2019. The decrease in quarterly net income compared to 2019 of $402,000 was primarily attributable to a decrease in total interest and dividend income of $592,000 and an increase in total non-interest expense of $45,000, partially offset by a decrease in tax expense of $128,000, a decrease in provision for loan losses of $50,000, and a decrease of $45,000 in interest expense.



Year to date net income as of September 30, 2020 was $3,606,000 or $0.85 per share compared to $5,461,000 or $1.29 per share for the same period in 2019. The decrease in year to date net income compared to 2019 was largely attributable to the impact of Covid-19 on interest rates and service charge income. Interest income on loans decreased by $1,265,000, interest on excess reserves at the Federal Reserve Bank decreased by $846,000, total non-interest income decreased by $430,000, and provision for loan losses increased by $250,000. These impacts were partially offset by a decrease in tax expense of $524,000, an increase in interest on securities of $379,000, and a decrease in interest expense of $62,000.