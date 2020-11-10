 

U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 17:08  |  31   |   |   

All Proxy Proposals Pass

ELKO, Nev., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU), today announced the results of the Company's annual shareholder meeting that was held virtually on November 9, 2020 at 8:00 AM PT.

The following proposals were approved by the Company's shareholders at the meeting:

  • Conversion of the Company's Series H Preferred Stock into common shares
  • Conversion of the Company's Series I Preferred Stock into common shares
  • Election of five directors (Edward Karr, Ryan Zinke, George Bee, Robert Schafer and Tara Gilfillan), to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified
  • The amendment to U.S. Gold's 2020 Stock Incentive Plan
  • Ratification on the appointment of Marcum, LLP as U.S. Gold's independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021

Edward Karr, U.S. Gold Corp.'s Executive Chairman, stated, "We are pleased that all the proxy proposals passed successfully at our Annual Shareholder Meeting. On behalf of U.S. Gold Corp., our Board and entire management team, I would like to personally thank all of our shareholders for taking the time to vote and I look forward to working closely with our incoming Board and on value creation strategies to move the Company forward in the advancement of our exploration efforts." 

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates available on the US. Gold Corp. website. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada.  The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho.  For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to implement future exploration programs, COVID-19 uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.gold
www.usgoldcorp.gold

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders All Proxy Proposals Pass ELKO, Nev., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU), today announced the results of the Company's annual shareholder meeting that was held virtually on November 9, 2020 at 8:00 AM PT. The following …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
FairCom kicks off new era of database technology
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
TROUVER Double 11 Festival Vacuum Deals Starts from 12: 00AM Nov.11
Post Show Report Available for China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2020)
Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020
Titel
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy